Detroit police search for 42-year-old man missing for over a month

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 42-year-old Aaron Kilgore, who was last seen on Oct. 9.

Police say Kilgore was missing from the 19400 block of Strathmoor Street, where he left his home and had not returned.

He is described as 6 feet tall with a slim build and bald with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.