Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 42-year-old man missing for over a month

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 13, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 13, 2023 03:28

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 42-year-old Aaron Kilgore, who was last seen on Oct. 9.

Police say Kilgore was missing from the 19400 block of Strathmoor Street, where he left his home and had not returned.

He is described as 6 feet tall with a slim build and bald with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

Detroit police search for missing man Aaron Kilgore
Aaron Kilgore has been missing since Oct. 9, 2023. Detroit Police Department

First published on November 13, 2023 / 7:54 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.