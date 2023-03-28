Detroit police search for missing 29-year-old woman

Asia Calhoun Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 29-year-old woman.

Asia Calhoun was last seen at about 12:09 a.m. on Monday, March 27.

Police say Calhoun left her residence in the 5500 block of Webb and did not return home.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, but no other clothing description was provided.

According to Calhoun's caregiver, she suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.