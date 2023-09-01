Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl who left her home and didn't return. 

Police say at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Kenyae Serra left her residence in the 14000 block of Faust and did not return home. 

Serra was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 230 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Her father told police that she suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801. 

