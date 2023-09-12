Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old Teia Reed

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 12, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are seeking the public's help in locating 13-year-old Teia Reed, who was last seen on Sept. 11.

Police say the teen, who was last seen at about 11 a.m., left her home in the 17000 block of Winston and failed to return home.

Teia is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with black braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, black pants, and red New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5801.