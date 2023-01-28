Detroit police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old
(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 46-year-old man in October.
The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, in the area of Grand River and Maplewood avenues.
Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.
DPD released footage of the vehicle on Friday.
Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
