Detroit police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 46-year-old man in October.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, in the area of Grand River and Maplewood avenues.

Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.

DPD released footage of the vehicle on Friday.

🚨REFLASH - Fatal Hit & Run

When: 10/28/22; 11:30 p.m.

Where: Grand River near Maplewood

We're asking for the community's help locating a suspect who was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with extended cab, who struck and killed a 46-year-old man. pic.twitter.com/gtL79mrlzK — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) January 27, 2023

Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.