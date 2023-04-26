Detroit police search for armed carjacking suspect

The suspect is described as male in his 20s or 30s, between 5 feet 9 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and shoes. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a carjacking earlier this month in Detroit.

DPD says the incident happened at about 9:35 p.m. on April 16 at a gas station in the 18700 block of West Warren Avenue.

Police say a 37-year-old man was pumping gas when an armed suspect demanded the vehicle, a gray 2021 Dodge Durango. The victim gave his keys and walked away.

The suspect fled the gas station in the victim's car, which police later recovered the following day.

The suspect is described as male in his 20s or 30s, between 5 feet 9 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers.