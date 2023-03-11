Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for armed suspects in carjacking last month

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects who carjacked a man last month.

Police say at about 8:43 p.m. on Feb. 8, the suspects, who were armed, approached a 36-year-old man at a gas station in the 13400 block of Conant Street.

The suspects took off with the victim's 2015 GMC Yukon.

Both suspects are described as between 5 feet 9 inches tall to 5 feet 11 inches tall, and between 180-200 pounds. Police say one suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask and all black clothing. The other suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask, red jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information can call DPD's Commerical Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

