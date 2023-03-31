Detroit police search for 72-year-old woman missing since Wednesday
(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are seeking the public's help locating a 72-year-old woman who has been missing since March 29.
Shirleen Ryan was last seen at about 4 p.m. in the 17600 block of Mound Road and did not return to her home on West Outer Drive.
She was seen wearing a black jacket. It is unknown what other clothing she was wearing at the time.
Ryan is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5801.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.