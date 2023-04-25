Detroit police search for 30-year-old woman missing since April 7
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a 30-year-old Detroit woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago.
Shanika Brewer was last seen on April 7 at a friend's house in the 4400 block of Sheridan Street.
According to the Detroit Police Department, her family says she suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Brewer is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 110 pounds with round eyes.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact DPD's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5701.
