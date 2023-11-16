Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 28-year-old woman who left local hospital last week

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast November 16, 2023 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast November 16, 2023 (Today) 01:58

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a woman who was last seen leaving a local hospital last Thursday. 

Police say Antoinette Washington left a local hospital in the 2700 block of W. Grand Blvd. on Thursday, Nov. 9, and hasn't been seen since. 

It is not known what she was last wearing. 

In addition, Washington's mother told police that she suffers from mental illness.

Washington is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 lbs., with green eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001. 

First published on November 16, 2023 / 8:33 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.