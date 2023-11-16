Detroit police search for 28-year-old woman who left local hospital last week

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a woman who was last seen leaving a local hospital last Thursday.

Police say Antoinette Washington left a local hospital in the 2700 block of W. Grand Blvd. on Thursday, Nov. 9, and hasn't been seen since.

It is not known what she was last wearing.

In addition, Washington's mother told police that she suffers from mental illness.

Washington is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 lbs., with green eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.