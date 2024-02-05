Detroit police search for 27-year-old woman missing since Feb. 1

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 27-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Brianna Blow was last seen by her family on Feb. 1, in the 14700 block of E. 8 Mile Road, and they are concerned for her well-being.

Police say she was last seen wearing a pink "puffer" jacket, a black shirt and black pants.

She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair she wears in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.