Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 27-year-old woman missing since Feb. 1

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 5, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 5, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 27-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Brianna Blow was last seen by her family on Feb. 1, in the 14700 block of E. 8 Mile Road, and they are concerned for her well-being. 

Police say she was last seen wearing a pink "puffer" jacket, a black shirt and black pants. 

She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair she wears in a ponytail. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901. 

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 11:30 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.