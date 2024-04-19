Detroit police search for 18-year-old woman last seen a month ago
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Joi Boswell, who was last seen on March 15.
Police say Boswell left her home in the 14100 block of Prevost Street and left with a man in a red vehicle.
Boswell is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair in a ponytail. It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.