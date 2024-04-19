Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 18-year-old woman last seen a month ago

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Road closures ahead of 2024 NFL Draft, Ascension St. John ER workers on strike and more top stories
Road closures ahead of 2024 NFL Draft, Ascension St. John ER workers on strike and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Joi Boswell, who was last seen on March 15.

Police say Boswell left her home in the 14100 block of Prevost Street and left with a man in a red vehicle.

Boswell is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair in a ponytail. It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Detroit police search for 18-year-old woman last seen a month ago
Joi Boswell Detroit Police Department
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 4:51 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.