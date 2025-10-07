Detroit police ramp up safety for Detroit Tigers home playoff series

As Detroit Tigers fans crowd Comerica Park on Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll likely see an increase in police and first responders around the stadium and downtown.

"We have a great strategy in place," said Detroit Police Commander Matthew Fulgenzi.

Safety is top of mind for Detroit police as the energy of Games 3 and 4 of the American League Division Series takes over the Motor City Tuesday and Wednesday.

"You're going to see increased officers in the stadium, outside the stadium, extra traffic control in the downtown area, officers you won't see," Fulgenzi stated.

Fulgenzi says the department uses a multi-layered approach and partners with other local, state and federal agencies to put boots on the ground while also utilizing cameras across downtown to prevent potential crime.

"Anytime you have a large group coming downtown, pack your patience. Come downtown, have a plan, know where you're going," Fulgenzi said.

As far as parking, pay attention to the signs to avoid a ticket. If tailgating, Detroit Fire Marshal Don Thomas says, be smart.

"If you do happen to grill, make sure that it's a gas-burning grill and you have permission to do it on that actual site of that location," said Thomas.

Comerica Park is not the only spot in the city that brings the noise. Nearby bars and restaurants will too.

"We'll have members from the fire prevention section out very early and out very late to ensure that these places stay within capacity," Thomas said.

The key takeaway from public safety officials is to have fun, and if you see something, say something, and know these first responders have your back.

"Be respectful of the city, be responsible, have a plan, if you've had too much to drink, please utilize some type of ride service," Fulgenzi said.

Detroit police also say if you're looking to score some last-minute tickets on Tuesday or Wednesday, be aware of scams. If a ticket seems too good to be true, it probably is.