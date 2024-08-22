Detroit police pushing to solve cases, build trust through Walk-A-Mile initiative

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are urging people with information about crimes to come forward and help solve them.

"What we desperately need is community help," said Lt. Justin Sanderson in a video released by DPD earlier this week. Police are continuing its investigation into a deadly block party that left two people dead. "People who were at this block party, step forward. Come and tell us what they saw."

It's where initiatives like "Walk a Mile Wednesday" come in. The initiative started three years ago when Detroit Police Chief James White took the lead of the department. He says it's one of the many vital tools they use to build trust within the communities they police.

"The idea is to build bridges with the community, and we have a really healthy relationship with our community," Chief White told CBS News Detroit. "And we need to keep that up."

On Wednesday, the walk took place in the 11th precinct, with several dozen people in attendance, which White says he was happy about.

"They share information with us all the time," White said. "I'm not going to say Walk a Mile Wednesday is the reason, but it's one of many reasons that the community has comfort with us in interacting with us."

White added that this, along with the crackdown on illegal block parties, is all in an effort to keep everyone safe and let the community know the police work for them.

"They are who we serve. We certainly are happy to do it. We're committed to make this community safe and to keep this community safe," he said. "And we're doing everything we can to reduce violence."

If you have any details about a crime, you can leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.