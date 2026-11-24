The uncle of a 5-year-old injured in a shooting on Greydale Street in Detroit last Friday has been charged in the case.

Eric Carter Johnson Jr., 22, faces several charges, including unsafe storage of a handgun.

Michigan's Secure Storage Law requires gun owners to keep unattended weapons unloaded and locked, or stored in a locked box or container, if it is "reasonably known" that a minor is likely to be present in the area.

It's why law enforcement officials are pleading with the community to secure their weapons.

In two separate incidents this month, Detroit police were called after a child was shot by an unsecured gun in a home. Now DPD is reminding people that you can go to any police precinct and request a gun lock for free.

"You just walk in, request one, one will be provided. No questions asked," said Sgt. William Tatum with the Detroit Police Department's Firearms Training Unit.

Police say you don't even have to be a Detroit resident.

"We, of course, we want all of our citizens to actually come in and get one, but we wouldn't turn someone away just because they weren't a Detroit resident," Tatum said.

For those outside of Detroit, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has a gun lock distribution map on its website. There are more than 180 sites across the state.

CBS News Detroit asked police why some people seem not to be using this safety tool, to which Tatum said, "I think there's a common misconception that it takes a long time to actually go from locked to unlocked or locked and ready to go. It literally takes seconds."

Tatum demonstrated how quickly he could secure a gun, taking him less than 30 seconds to lock and unlock it.

"It just prevents accidental discharges, prevents minors, children, or anyone for that matter that is not really proficient in gun safety from having what we consider negligent discharges," Tatum said.

Tatum added, "It's truly heartbreaking because you're looking at a child that's hurt, injured, and it was totally unnecessary. It just didn't have to happen."