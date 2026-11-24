A Detroit man has been charged with the unsafe storage of a handgun in the non-fatal shooting of his nephew, prosecutors say.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Eric Carter Johnson Jr., 22, in connection with the non-fatal shooting of his 5-year-old nephew, both of Detroit.

On Friday at approximately 4:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 15720 block of Greydale Street.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a child with a gunshot wound to the head, prosecutors say.

It is alleged that Johnson was in the house with a handgun that he left unsecured while three young children were playing downstairs, prosecutors say.

As a result, his 5-year-old nephew was shot in the head, and Johnson allegedly fled the house, prosecutors say.

The child's mother said that she was upstairs when she heard a gunshot and rushed downstairs to find her son shot in the head, according to prosecutors. The child was transported to a local hospital.

Johnson was arrested by the Fugitive Apprehension Team in Redford on Saturday at 2:24 p.m., according to prosecutors.

Johnson was charged with one count of unsafe storage of a firearm causing serious bodily impairment, a 10-year felony; one count of tampering with evidence, a 4-year felony; and one count of felony firearm, a 2-year consecutive felony attached to the unsafe storage violation.

"I can shout it from every rooftop. I can yell from every mountain. PLEASE. Safely store your weapons so our children cannot find, pick up, point, and shoot firearms. What is it going to take for everyone to get this message and act accordingly? Why do our children have to continue to get hurt or killed? This isn't rocket science," said Worthy.

Johnson is expected to be arraigned in 36th District Court Tuesday.