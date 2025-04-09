Watch CBS News
Additional charge issued against Detroit police officer over inappropriate messages to 12-year-old

Paula Wethington
CBS Detroit

The case against a Detroit police officer over inappropriate text messages sent to a 12-year-old has been bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court, with an additional charge included in the filing.

A preliminary exam took place Wednesday in 37th Warren District Court in the case filed against Earl Raynard Anderson Jr., 37, the Macomb County Prosecutor's office reported. Anderson was initially charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony with mandatory sex offender registration. 

As the hearing concluded, District Court Judge Suzanne Faunce determined there was enough evidence to move that case forward.  

In the meantime, the press release said, the district judge approved adding a charge of using a computer to commit a crime, another 4-year felony, against Anderson. 

The investigation involves a complaint made in February to Warren Police Department over sexually explicit text messages sent to a 12-year-old. Anderson was taken into custody in March; and the Detroit Police Department placed him on administrative leave. 

"We should be able to trust police officers to protect our children, not prey on them," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a written statement. "These charges reflect our commitment to holding offenders accountable, no matter their position, and ensuring justice for the most vulnerable members of our community."  

