Detroit police officer charged in fatal crash that killed motorcyclist

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A Detroit police officer has been charged in connection to an August 2024 crash in Macomb County that killed a motorcyclist. 

Corey Siquan Jones, 28, is accused of running a red light on Aug. 16, 2024, in Roseville. Jones was reportedly struck by a motorcyclist, 27-year-old Evan Newman, who officials say was driving through a green light when he hit Jones' vehicle. Newman died at the scene. 

Following an investigation by Roseville police, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office issued charges against Jones on Feb. 12. 

Jones is charged with a moving violation causing death, a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned Friday in the Roseville District Court and given a $5,000 bond. 

"Police officers are sworn to uphold the law, but they are also bound by it. No one is above the law, and our justice system must apply equally to all," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.

Jones next has a probable cause conference on March 5. 

