Detroit police officer accused of stealing other officers' shoes

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A Detroit police officer is accused of stealing shoes from multiple fellow police officers, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced. 

James Clark Davis III, 27, allegedly stole several pairs of fellow officers' sneakers from a shared locker room. The alleged thefts happened at the Detroit Police Department Downtown Services location in the 20 block of Atwater Street between Sept. 4, 2024, and Jan. 9, 2025.

Davis was arraigned Thursday on three counts of larceny in a building and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property ($200 to $1,000). 

He was given a $25,000 bond and ordered not to have contact with the Detroit Police Department Downtown Services and the victims on the case. Davis can not leave Michigan without permission from the court. 

Davis is back in court for a probable cause conference on April 8, and his preliminary examination is on April 15. 

