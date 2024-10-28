Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police officer charged with domestic violence for allegedly threatening to execute woman

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

JD Vance returns to Michigan, McDonald's puts quarter pounder back on menu and more top stories
JD Vance returns to Michigan, McDonald's puts quarter pounder back on menu and more top stories 03:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit police officer is charged with domestic violence after officials say he threatened to execute a woman.

Louis Allen Wilson, 47, was arraigned last week and received a $5,000 personal bond, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors say on Oct. 22, Wilson went to his home in Harrison Township and allegedly told the victim he was going to execute her. The woman fled to a neighbor's house and called police. 

"It is my responsibility to ensure that justice is served, regardless of a person's profession or position. The charge of domestic violence, especially as a second offense, is a serious matter, and no one is above the law. We are committed to a fair and thorough process to protect the rights of the victim and uphold the integrity of our legal system," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Wilson is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing on Monday. Nov. 25.  

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.