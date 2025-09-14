Detroit police seek help finding 67-year-old man

Woman dead after being hit by car in Warren; license plate supports sickle cell research; other top

Woman dead after being hit by car in Warren; license plate supports sickle cell research; other top

Woman dead after being hit by car in Warren; license plate supports sickle cell research; other top

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a 67-year-old man who went missing from his home on Friday.

According to officials, Rex Bridgewater left his residence on the 12000 block of West Outer Drive in his White Lincoln Town Car and hasn't returned.

Bridgewater is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Rex Bridgewater, 67. Detroit Police Department

Anyone who has information about Bridgewater's whereabouts is asked to call Commander Vernal Newson with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.