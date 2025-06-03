Watch CBS News
Crime

Detroit police investigate fatal assault after man dies from his injuries

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit Job Corps operations suspended; Hamtramck lawsuit; and more top stories
Detroit Job Corps operations suspended; Hamtramck lawsuit; and more top stories 04:00

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the death of a man who died four months after he was assaulted.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2024, police were called to the 3800 block of Mt. Elliot, where they found the victim, identified as Lamar Williams, reported that he was hit with a blunt object, police said in a news release. 

Williams was taken to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries in March 2025.

Lamar Williams of Detroit
Lamar Williams died from his injuries four months after he was assaulted in Detroit, police say. Detroit Police Department

On Tuesday, Detroit police launched a homicide investigation and are seeking anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault or witnessed the incident. 

Anyone with information can contact DPD's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.