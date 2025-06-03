Detroit police investigate fatal assault after man dies from his injuries

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the death of a man who died four months after he was assaulted.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2024, police were called to the 3800 block of Mt. Elliot, where they found the victim, identified as Lamar Williams, reported that he was hit with a blunt object, police said in a news release.

Williams was taken to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries in March 2025.

On Tuesday, Detroit police launched a homicide investigation and are seeking anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault or witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information can contact DPD's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.