Detroit police investigating after fatal hit-and-run outside of Little Caesars Arena

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run Saturday night after The Millennium Tour concert.

The incident took place outside of Little Caesars Arena where the concert was held just after 10:30pm. on Oct. 15.

Police say the victim, identified as an adult Jane Doe, was struck by a black Jeep Gladiator.

The driver of the Jeep then fled the scene. Police are actively working to identify the suspect wanted in this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.