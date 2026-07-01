Detroit police investigate suspected driving crash involving Lyft driver

The Detroit Police Department says it is investigating a crash involving a Lyft driver who was suspected of being intoxicated.

Police say that at about 11:15 p.m. on June 28, officers were responding to the crash in the area of Wreford and Linwood streets. A preliminary investigation revealed that the Lyft driver was taking two people to their residences when the car crashed into a parked vehicle. The collision caused the parked car to flip over, according to DPD.

The driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver's blood was drawn to determine if they were drunk at the time of the crash. DPD says the investigation continues as they await the toxicology results.

Police say a field sobriety test was not conducted at the scene because the driver was injured.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, a Lyft spokesperson said, "The alleged behavior described has no place on our platform. We have been in contact with the riders to offer support, have permanently removed the driver from the Lyft platform, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation."