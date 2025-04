Police situation in Westland; Rochester schools ends DEI director role; and more top stories

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a report on Wednesday of a child who fell out of the window of an apartment building.

Police say the incident happened at about 4:33 p.m. in the 3200 block of Kendall Street.

The child was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

DPD says its child abuse unit is investigating the incident. They did not release any additional information.