Detroit police search for suspect wanted in fatal shooting of 29-year-old man

Two-year-old dies after hit by car; Zilwaukee Bridge closing for three months; and more top stories

Two-year-old dies after hit by car; Zilwaukee Bridge closing for three months; and more top stories

Two-year-old dies after hit by car; Zilwaukee Bridge closing for three months; and more top stories

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Javion Lowery.

Police say on May 16, 2025, Lowery was shot and killed while sitting inside a car. Police say the shooting happened at about 12:51 a.m. in the area of Waverly Street and Dexter Avenue.

Javion Lowery was shot and killed on May 16, 2025. Detroit Police Department

Lowery was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Details on the suspect are unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect is asked to call DPD's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.