Detroit police hold news conference after 10 shot, 5 dead in 6 weekend shootings

(CBS DETROIT) - "We had five shootings in Greektown, one on the Riverwalk," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Mayor Mike Duggan, along with Detroit Police Chief James White announced plans to increase patrols in downtown Detroit after 10 people were shot and five were killed in six separate shootings over the weekend.

"We have made a decision departmentally to move right into our midsummer deployment, and with that comes a few additions to some things that we know work and some things that we want to do differently," said White.

One of the things the city is going to do differently is increasing patrols downtown to not only arrest anyone causing problems but to prevent violence from happening. The suspects in each shooting were arrested quickly.

"It was a remarkable law enforcement performance," Duggan said.

Duggan is also asking parents for their help. He issued a warning to remind parents about a 10 p.m. curfew for those 15 years old and younger. Teens 16-18 have an 11 p.m. curfew throughout the city.

"But you can't have unaccompanied minors anywhere in the city. This isn't anything new and people should know this," Duggan said.

White said crowd control will be a major focus downtown, especially in Greektown.

"One of the things that you will see, is an emphasis on crowd management, ensuring that we have vehicles that are legally parked in certain areas move, focusing on, making sure that the egresses to these locations are clear," he said.

"But at the end of the day, we will refine our deployment and we will be more engaged with the undercover officers in those groups that are walking and really giving us some heads up on what's happening in those arguments and things like that ahead of time."