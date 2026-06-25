Detroit police fatally shoot man while serving search warrant on city's west side

Detroit police shot and killed a man who they say opened fire on officers who were executing a search warrant Thursday evening on the city's west side.

The shooting happened in the 18900 block of Rosemont Avenue.

Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said that at about 6:30 p.m., officers were serving the search warrant at a home in connection with a felonious assault that happened earlier this month. Williams said that as the officers were entering the home, the suspect fired shots.

Officers returned gunfire, killing the suspect, whose name and age have not been released.

Williams said they have reviewed bodycam footage, which confirmed their preliminary investigation. He said an investigation remains active. Police did not release any information about the officer who fatally wounded the suspect.

Williams said the suspect lived in the home and appeared to be the only occupant at the time of the shooting.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

The shooting comes three days after police shot a man in downtown Detroit before the annual Ford Fireworks show. In that shooting, police were arresting a 19-year-old when a second person, who they said was armed, walked away from the group and began running away.

The individual who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A month ago, police were serving a search warrant at a home on Moross Street when a 20-year-old man fired a shot inside, prompting officers to fire back. The man died, and police initially said he was shot by an officer. However, police said a review of bodycam footage showed that the suspect died by suicide.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.