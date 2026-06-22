Man armed with gun shot by police in downtown Detroit ahead of fireworks show, police say

A man, who authorities say was armed with a weapon, was shot by Detroit police on Monday ahead of the annual Ford Fireworks show.

Police say another person, a 19-year-old, was arrested before the shooting.

Detroit police say that at about 6:24 p.m., officers arrested the 19-year-old, who was armed, near the area of Farmer and Bates streets. At that time, a man was seen walking away from a group. Police say that the person ran away, prompting a chase.

During the chase, an officer fired shots, hitting the man several times. The individual was taken to the hospital, and a weapon was recovered from the scene. The individual's identity is currently unknown.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the incident remains under investigation.

The annual fireworks show is set to begin at approximately 10 p.m. over the Detroit River.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.