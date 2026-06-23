Detroit police detain 180 minors for curfew violations amid fireworks show

The Detroit Police Department says it detained 180 minors on Monday for curfew violations during the annual Ford Fireworks show.

According to the department, 171 of those minors are from Detroit, while nine are from other cities. Police also say 108 of them are male and 72 are female. The minors were taken to the Coleman A. Young Recreation Center and received $250 misdemeanor tickets, along with their parents.

Additionally, Detroit police say 19 other people were arrested for different offenses, 12 of them for carrying a concealed weapon.

The city implemented an 8 p.m. curfew during the show, requiring minors to be accompanied by an adult 21 or older in a designated downtown fireworks zone. The curfew ended at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Many supporters said the curfew was necessary to ensure public safety, citing recent downtown violence as evidence. However, others argued that the city was restricting responsible young people because of the actions of a small number of individuals.

Police Chief Todd Bettison says that during the fireworks show, there were almost no incidents, but some fights broke out afterward.

"You saw our officers break it up very quickly ... we saw our officers everywhere," Bettison said. "It was a collaborative, multi-agency approach, and I thought that we did a great job."

Before the fireworks, a man who authorities say was armed with a weapon was shot by police following a brief foot chase. Police say another person, a 19-year-old, was arrested before the shooting.

The person who was shot was listed in critical condition.