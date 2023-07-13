Detroit police commissioner resigns after being caught in vehicle with sex worker
(CBS DETROIT) -Bryan Ferguson, of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners, has resigned after being cited for "indecent and obscene conduct" for being found with a sex worker in his vehicle, officials said.
Here is a statement Ferguson released Thursday announcing the resignation:
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Detroit in police oversight. After further consideration of the best interests of my family and the board, I am choosing to resign. Again, I admonish the board and the public to remain focused on the important work of oversight, transparency and accountability."
According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, Ferguson was found engaging in a sex act in his vehicle near Shaefer Highway and Schoolcraft Road in Detroit.
Authorities towed his vehicle after he was cited.
Here's a statement the Detroit Police Department released Wednesday on the situation:
"We were made aware that a member of the Board of Police Commissioners (BOPC) was cited by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) for an alleged illegal activity, which occurred this morning. We have not seen the police report and do not have details on the incident. Therefore, it would not be appropriate to comment. We will consult with the City of Detroit Law Department, regarding this matter."
