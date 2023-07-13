Detroit police commissioner resigns after being caught in vehicle with sex worker

(CBS DETROIT) -Bryan Ferguson, of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners, has resigned after being cited for "indecent and obscene conduct" for being found with a sex worker in his vehicle, officials said.

Here is a statement Ferguson released Thursday announcing the resignation:

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Detroit in police oversight. After further consideration of the best interests of my family and the board, I am choosing to resign. Again, I admonish the board and the public to remain focused on the important work of oversight, transparency and accountability."

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, Ferguson was found engaging in a sex act in his vehicle near Shaefer Highway and Schoolcraft Road in Detroit.

Authorities towed his vehicle after he was cited.

Here's a statement the Detroit Police Department released Wednesday on the situation: