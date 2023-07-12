Detroit Board of Police commissioner found in vehicle with sex worker, officials say

(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne County officials say Detroit Board of Police Commissioner Bryan Ferguson was cited for "indecent and obscene conduct" after he was allegedly found in his vehicle with a sex worker.

A spokesperson with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office says Ferguson was found at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Shaefer Highway and Schoolcraft Road in Detroit. Officials say he was caught engaging in a sex act with the individual.

A statement from the Detroit Police Department reads, "We were made aware that a member of the Board of Police Commissioners (BOPC) was cited by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) for an alleged illegal activity, which occurred this morning. We have not seen the police report and do not have details on the incident. Therefore, it would not be appropriate to comment. We will consult with the City of Detroit Law Department, regarding this matter."

Officials say Ferguson's vehicle was towed after he was cited.