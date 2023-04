(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit put on their cowboy hats Tuesday as they worked to wrangle a horse roaming the streets.

In a tweet, DPD's Second Precinct says it received a call about the animal and responding officers lassoed the horse to safety.

"It's great to be a DPD Officer. Never know what the day will bring," police said.

