Detroit police release bodycam of fatal shooting involving bailiff

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department released bodycam footage of a fatal shooting involving a bailiff during an eviction earlier this year.

The bailiff was at an apartment in the 17600 block of Manderson Road on July 12 to evict 44-year-old Sherman Butler. However, the bailiff reported that Butler was being aggressive, resulting in Detroit police being called to the apartment.

DPD released a critical incident community briefing on Monday that included footage and the bailiff reporting Butler to dispatch. The bailiff told

On Dec. 3, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced it would not charge the bailiff, concluding that he acted in self-defense.

"The body-worn camera footage shows the 36 District Court bailiff did try to deescalate the actions of Mr. Butler, and the police did call a crisis intervention team. However, prior to their arrival, the bailiff had to act in self-defense and defense of others, and as a result, Mr. Butler is now deceased. The actions of the bailiff were not criminal given these circumstances," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said at the time.

Prosecutors say the officers called for a crisis intervention team and instructed Butler to drop the box cutter, but he refused. That's when the officers used their taser, but it had no effect on the man. Butler got up from the bed and went toward the bailiff with the box cutter, resulting in the bailiff firing shots, according to prosecutors. Butler attempted to approach one of the officers with the box cutter when the bailiff fired again.

The officers rendered to Butler before he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In September, members of the Detroit Tenants Association and Detroit Eviction Defense demanded that Detroit police release the body cam footage of the shooting. However, police initially said they were not obligated to release the footage because it was not a shooting that involved an officer.

CBS News Detroit reached out to a spokesperson for the family, who said they are upset about the bodycam footage. The family has now secured representation through Feiger Law.