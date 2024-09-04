Watch CBS News
Local News

Protesters demand Detroit police release body cam footage of shooting death involving bailiff

By Gino Vicci

/ CBS Detroit

Protesters demand Detroit police release body cam footage of shooting death involving bailiff
Protesters demand Detroit police release body cam footage of shooting death involving bailiff 01:56

(CBS DETROIT) - Members of the Detroit Tenants Association and Detroit Eviction Defense gathered at the 36th District Court Wednesday to demand answers from police. 

Steve Remmer with the Detroit Tenants Association said he is concerned that police would not release the body cam incident involving the shooting death of Sherman Butler, who was shot and killed by a 36th District Court bailiff during an eviction attempt on July 12. 

"There have been some things in the past where they released video relatively fast; we think that's transparent; they showed us we are not in the wrong, and we saw the video ourselves, so if that's the situation now, they shouldn't have a problem showing us," Remmer said. 

Detroit police will not release bodycam video in deadly shooting of man during an eviction 04:24

Detroit police said they were not obligated to release the bodycam footage because it was not a shooting that involved an officer. Detroit Police are handling the investigation into Bulter's shooting death. 

Protesters marched one mile to demand police release the video. During that march, those in attendance shouted expletives through a loudspeaker as they marched down Woodward to Michigan Avenue and then over to 3rd Street, where Detroit Police Department Headquarters is located. 

While protestors marched on the streets, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office received an arrest warrant from Detroit Police that the office is currently reviewing. 

Gino Vicci
gino-vicci-cicarella-aug1722-caf-7137.jpg

Gino Vicci was born and raised in Detroit. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Rochester College with a bachelor's degree in Communications. At Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, he obtained a master's degree.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.