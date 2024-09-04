Protesters demand Detroit police release body cam footage of shooting death involving bailiff

(CBS DETROIT) - Members of the Detroit Tenants Association and Detroit Eviction Defense gathered at the 36th District Court Wednesday to demand answers from police.

Steve Remmer with the Detroit Tenants Association said he is concerned that police would not release the body cam incident involving the shooting death of Sherman Butler, who was shot and killed by a 36th District Court bailiff during an eviction attempt on July 12.

"There have been some things in the past where they released video relatively fast; we think that's transparent; they showed us we are not in the wrong, and we saw the video ourselves, so if that's the situation now, they shouldn't have a problem showing us," Remmer said.

Detroit police said they were not obligated to release the bodycam footage because it was not a shooting that involved an officer. Detroit Police are handling the investigation into Bulter's shooting death.

Protesters marched one mile to demand police release the video. During that march, those in attendance shouted expletives through a loudspeaker as they marched down Woodward to Michigan Avenue and then over to 3rd Street, where Detroit Police Department Headquarters is located.

While protestors marched on the streets, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office received an arrest warrant from Detroit Police that the office is currently reviewing.