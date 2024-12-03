Prosecutors will not charge bailiff in fatal shooting of Detroit man during eviction

Detroit police investigating reports of children sleeping outside on porch and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A bailiff who fatally shot a Detroit man during an eviction over the summer will not be charged, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors determined the bailiff acted in self-defense when he attempted to evict 44-year-old Sherman Butler on July 12, 2024.

Two Detroit police officers were called to an apartment in the 17600 block of Manderson Road after the bailiff from the 36th District Court reported that Butler was being aggressive. One of the officers informed Butler that was being evicted. Prosecutors say Butler was sitting on the bed with a box cutter placed next to his neck and "made multiple statements that the only way he was leaving was if the officers used weapons and killed him," according to a news release.

Officials say the officers called for a crisis intervention team and instructed Butler to drop the box cutter, but he refused. That's when the officers used their taser, but it had no effect on the man. The prosecutor's office says Butler got up from the bed and went toward the bailiff with the box cutter, resulting in the bailiff firing shots. Butler attempted to approach one of the officers with the box cutter when the bailiff fired again.

Prosecutors say the officers rendered to Butler before he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"The alleged facts in this case are far too common and evinces a continued need for mental health crisis intervention teams," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "The body-worn camera footage shows the 36 District Court bailiff did try to deescalate the actions of Mr. Butler, and the police did call a crisis intervention team. However, prior to their arrival, the bailiff had to act in self-defense and defense of others, and as a result, Mr. Butler is now deceased. The actions of the bailiff were not criminal given these circumstances."

In September, members of the Detroit Tenants Association and Detroit Eviction Defense demanded that Detroit police release the body cam footage of the shooting. However, police said they were not obligated to release the footage because it was not a shooting that involved an officer.