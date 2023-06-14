Detroit police believe missing 13-year-old may have mother's gun

Kamauri Cowens Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday.

Police say Kamauri Cowans was last seen at about 9 p.m. on June 12 in the 3200 block of Ewald Circle. The teen left her home and is believed to have her mother's gun.

Kamauri is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040.