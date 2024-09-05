Watch CBS News
Local News

Armed suspect steals jewelry, wallet from 29-year-old man outside Detroit liquor store, police say

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

4 killed in shooting at Georgia high school, Green Day rushed off stage in Detroit and more stories
4 killed in shooting at Georgia high school, Green Day rushed off stage in Detroit and more stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect is being sought after a 29-year-old man was robbed outside of a Detroit liquor store last month, police said. 

At 11:13 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, the 29-year-old victim was in the parking lot of the liquor store in the 17300 block of E. Warren Ave. when the suspect approached him. 

armed-robbery-detroit-liquor-store.png
Detroit police are searching for a suspect wanted in an armed robbery that happened outside of a liquor store on Aug. 24.  Detroit Police Department

The suspect, who was armed, allegedly announced the robbery and took the victim's jewelry and wallet, which had his ID, credit cards and other miscellaneous items.

The victim was not injured. 

Police say the suspect fled the area in a newer, red Chevrolet Equinox with a moonroof and luggage rails. 

If anyone has any information about the suspect or the vehicle they're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.