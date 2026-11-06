Detroit police prepare for alleged teen takeover at annual Tree Lighting ceremony

Detroit police say security will be increased at the city's annual Tree Lighting as a flyer circulating online calls for a teen takeover at the downtown celebration.

The free event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Campus Martius Park, where Detroit's Christmas tree is already in place.

Community organizer Maurice Hardwick, also known as Pastor Mo, is urging young people to keep the celebration peaceful and leave the violence at home.

"They should be warned that that's a no beef zone, no fight zone, no foolishness zone," he told CBS News Detroit. "If they want to do that, stay home."

The flyer comes after some previous large teen gatherings in Detroit and across metro Detroit escalated into violence, raising concerns about safety at community events.

In a statement, the Detroit Police Department said there will be an increased security presence, as there would be for any large gathering.

Pastor Mo warned against destructive behavior at the holiday celebration.

"And they should just know that the law will not tolerate them coming in — in that place, in that space — being destructive," he said.

He also urged teens to consider the potential consequences of fighting.

"Come down and leave the violence at home," he said. "You're not going to be allowed to do that. Take it from Pastor Mo, nephews, nieces, you will not be allowed to come down and fight."

"You'll be fighting your way out of handcuffs and court," he added. "I am warning you now."

The annual tree lighting brings families downtown for live entertainment, holiday activities and the lighting of the city's Christmas tree.

According to the Downtown Detroit Partnership, which produces the event, attendees ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or another responsible adult who is at least 21.