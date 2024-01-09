Detroit police search for 13-year-old girl missing since Sunday

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.

Dayhanna Barbin Detroit Police Department

At about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, Dayhanna Barbin left her residence in the 3400 block of Ewald Circle without permission and failed to return home.

Barbin was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and tan "Ugg" boots.

In addition, police described her as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 110 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair worn in braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.