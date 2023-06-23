Detroit Pistons select Ausar Thompson with 5th pick of 2023 NBA Draft

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 22, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons selected Ausar Thompson from the Overtime Elite league with the fifth pick of the 2023 NBA Draft Thursday night.

Thompson, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard, is a two-time Overtime Elite champion and two-time Overtime Elite Finals MVP.

Welcome to the family, Ausar! pic.twitter.com/m5ei8noniq — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) June 23, 2023

The 20-year-old prepped at Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before joining the Overtime Elite, a professional league for 16-20-year-olds, based in Atlanta.

Ausar Thompson arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. John Minchillo / AP

Thompson averaged 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game with the City Reapers during the 2022-23 season.