Detroit Pistons select Ausar Thompson with 5th pick of 2023 NBA Draft
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons selected Ausar Thompson from the Overtime Elite league with the fifth pick of the 2023 NBA Draft Thursday night.
Thompson, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard, is a two-time Overtime Elite champion and two-time Overtime Elite Finals MVP.
The 20-year-old prepped at Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before joining the Overtime Elite, a professional league for 16-20-year-olds, based in Atlanta.
Thompson averaged 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game with the City Reapers during the 2022-23 season.
