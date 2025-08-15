Detroit Pistons release 2025 season schedule, tipping off on Oct. 22

Macomb Township demands action over firefighter shortage and more top stories

The Detroit Pistons will be tipping off their 2025 season on Oct. 22, matching up with the Chicago Bulls.

Detroit, which made its first playoff appearance last year since 2019, will have one of its games in Mexico City against the Dallas Mavericks. Its opening night will be on Oct. 26 against the Boston Celtics.

The team will also take on the New York Knicks in January, following their loss to them in the playoffs, and will feature themed nights, including Kids Day and Breast Health Awareness Night, in partnership with Henry Ford Health. Detroit's 313 Day game will feature the Memphis Grizzlies.

In February, the Pistons will face the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Visit the Pistons' website for the full schedule and tickets.