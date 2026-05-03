Detroit Pistons aim to complete notable comeback as they face Orlando Magic in Game 7

The Detroit Pistons can complete another historic comeback against the Orlando Magic.

The Pistons host the Magic at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit in their Game 7 on Sunday in a late-afternoon contest.

The winner of the matchup moves on to meet either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference semifinal series, which begins Tuesday.

Detroit faced a 3-1 deficit to Orlando in its first-round series in 2003 before winning the final three games. The Pistons are the only top seed to do so against the No. 8 seed since the first round was expanded to a best-of-seven series the same year.

They are hoping to do it again.

After a 116-109 win in Game 5, the Pistons rallied from a 24-point second-half deficit to defeat the Magic 93-79 on Friday and send the series back to Detroit.

Orlando missed 23 straight shots from the field, including 13 from 3-point range, the most by any team in a playoff game during the play-by-play era that started in 1996-97. This was part of a 35-5 Pistons run.

"Having your back against the wall really shows who you are," said Detroit point guard Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 32.5 points in the series. "There has been a lot of adversity so far in this series. I think we have learned a lot about who we are as a team and individually, and what we are made of. It has been a fun series. We want to get back to the crib and handle our business back home."

The Magic still hope to become the seventh No. 8 seed to eliminate the conference's top seed in the first round, but they need to bounce back quickly.

"The series ain't over. I know they've clawed their way to tie it up 3-3. We won a game to start the series, and we've just got to go do it again," forward Paolo Banchero said.

Banchero and his teammate, Desmond Bane, each scored 17 in Game 6.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's battle between the Pistons and Magic in Detroit.

How can you watch the Pistons vs. the Magic?

Game 7 is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 3. It will air on ABC.

Who is predicted to win between the Pistons and the Magic?

The Pistons are 8.5-point favorites to win Game 7, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

What else to know about Game 7

Whoever wins will end a long playoff drought. The Pistons haven't made it past the first round since 2008, while the Magic haven't won a playoff series since 2010. Detroit is 5-5 in Game 7s and unbeaten in four home games. Orlando is 2-2 and 1-2 on the road. Cunningham has scored at least 25 points in all six playoff games, including a team-record 45 in Game 5.

Orlando forward Franz Wagner, who averaged 16.8 points in the first four games, will miss a third straight game with a right calf strain. According to ESPN, Detroit guard Kevin Huerter is questionable due to an adductor injury.