Watch CBS News
Pistons

Detroit Pistons start 3-game homestand with 136-130 win over New Orleans Pelicans

/ AP

Hospital shooting investigation in Troy; road rage case in Dearborn; and more top stories
Hospital shooting investigation in Troy; road rage case in Dearborn; and more top stories 04:00

Ron Holland II scored 14 of his season-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Detroit Pistons beat CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans 136-130 on Sunday.

McCollum had 40 points and seven assists, but Holland helped the Pistons outscore the Pelicans 43-39 in the fourth quarter to win for the third time in four games.

Jalen Duren added 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who played without All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham because of a calf injury. Marcus Sasser, who like Holland came off the bench, scored 20 points.

Jordan Hawkins made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Pelicans, who put up a much better fight in Detroit than on Monday in New Orleans, when the Pistons routed them 127-81.

Even without Zion Williamson, the Pelicans put together a strong offensive performance and with Kelly Olynyk, Jose Alvarado and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl all getting eight assists, it was the first time in Pelicans history they had four players with at least seven.

A good start to a three-game homestand saw Detroit pull within a game of Milwaukee for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Holland made all five shots while playing all but 2 seconds of the final period.

Both teams shot 13 for 20 (65%) in the high-scoring fourth quarter.

Detroit hosts San Antonio on Tuesday.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.