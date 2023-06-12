Detroit Pistons kick off youth academy basketball camp

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons kicked off their youth academy basketball camps Monday.

The Pistons Academy will host camps at 15 Metro Detroit locations. The camps are geared toward children in grades 3-9, with campers receiving NBA-level instruction and individual skill development.

Throughout the summer, there are three or five-day mini-camps, ranging in cost from $95 to $295.

Aaron Smith, director of youth engagement and development, said the camp is memorable and educational.

"It is not really easy being a kid these days," said Smith. "It just really isn't. So, if they can come to a place and parents know it's safe, but you can have fun and see them smile. On Fridays when it's over, there will be kids crying because they have to leave. Our job is to grow their love of the game and show them a great time and show them their importance.

Smith, who has been coaching these camps for nine years, says the campers will leave with more knowledge and be better people.

"They are going to have a great time," said Smith. "This is not just roll the ball and play. This is real talk life lessons. Get better, and let's make sure this young girl and young boy are better because they came to a Pistons Academy event, and that's real talk. Again, we do not want to talk about it. We want to be about it, and that's what we try to do here."

The camps run from now through Sept. 1.

Campers will get an exclusive Pistons jersey, meet some of the players and get tickets to a home game next season.