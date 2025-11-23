Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey feeling grateful as he plays for first time in over 10 1/2 months

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey made his long-awaited return Saturday night feeling hopeful that everything he's endured this year will make him a stronger player moving forward.

Ivey played for the first time since breaking his left fibula over 10 1/2 months ago as the Pistons beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-116 on Saturday for their 12th consecutive victory.

"Obviously, everyone goes through trials in life," Ivey said. "This was needed for me to boost my patience and my perseverance. Lord willing, I don't go through another trial like this, but if I do, it's definitely going to help me."

Saturday marked Ivey's first game action since Jan. 1, when he and Cole Anthony collided while pursuing a loose ball during a 105-96 Pistons victory over the Orlando Magic. As the two of them chased the ball, Anthony's momentum carried him into Ivey's planted leg, knocking the Detroit guard to the floor.

Ivey underwent surgery the next day.

He was cleared without restrictions for training camp, then had a setback when he underwent arthroscopic surgery in mid-October to relieve discomfort in his right knee. The Pistons said this issue was unrelated to his fibula surgery.

No wonder it took some time for Ivey to get his bearings when he finally got back on the floor Saturday. He ended up scoring 10 points in 15 minutes off the bench.

"Going into it, I was kind of just trying to get my mind wrapped around it just because it's been so long," Ivey said. "It took a while for me to get used to it, get used to warming up and just going through the normal routine again. But I just had so much gratitude to be out there again."

His teammates and coaches felt grateful as well.

"It's like seeing him in his natural state — having the jersey on, playing, being on the court," All-Star guard Cade Cunningham said. "It's like seeing him at home. And he looked good today. I thought he looked really comfortable. It doesn't look like he's missed as much time as he has. It's a credit to his work and how much time he's put into it."

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the team planned to give him about 15 minutes of playing time to ease the 23-year-old back in.

"We're just happy to have him back," Bickerstaff said. "That's the most important thing. For him to have that joy in competition and competing with his teammates, that was the most important thing for him out there. Obviously you see the way that he can impact a game at a high level. In 15 minutes, it's hard to catch a rhythm sometimes, but I thought he did all the things we needed him to do. This is just more a celebration of his journey to get back out on the court."

The timing of Ivey's injury was particularly inconvenient because he was having his most productive season since Detroit selected the former Purdue star with the fifth pick in the 2022 draft.

Ivey was averaging 17.6 points and 4.1 rebounds — both career highs — while averaging four assists in 30 games last season. He also was shooting 46% overall and 40.9% from 3-point range, both career bests.

He now returns to a team that has come a long way since he was last on the floor.

Detroit was still below .500 at the time of Ivey's injury after going a combined 31-133 in Ivey's first two seasons. The Pistons surged without Ivey and earned their first playoff berth since 2019.

The Pistons (14-2) have raised their level significantly higher this year and have the Eastern Conference's best record.

A 13th consecutive victory Monday at Indiana would match a franchise record for their longest winning streak. Detroit won 13 straight in 1989-90 and 2003-04 on its way to winning NBA titles both seasons.

"When I last played, it was so different," Ivey said. "I feel like we've found it as a team, the niche with the team and just the connecting with the guys. We've found it. Just going out there again, I think it was trying to understand and feel my way back into it."