Pistons aim for respect after record-breaking season led to NBA's worst record

Man charged in fatal Michigan home invasion after posing as DTE worker and more top stories

Man charged in fatal Michigan home invasion after posing as DTE worker and more top stories

Man charged in fatal Michigan home invasion after posing as DTE worker and more top stories

Last season: NBA-worst 14-68, including single-season record 28-game losing streak.

COACH: J.B. Bickerstaff (first season with team; eighth overall 255-290)

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 23 vs. Indiana at home.

DEPARTURES: GM Troy Weaver, coach Monty Williams, C Marvin Bagley III, C James Wiseman, G Evan Fournier.

ADDITIONS: President of basketball operations Trajan Langdon, Bickerstaff, F Tobias Harris, G Malik Beasley, G Tim Hardaway Jr. and rookie G Ron Holland, the No. 5 pick overall.

BetMGM championship odds: +100,000

A lot of losing. It's difficult to see how the team is much better than the last two seasons when it combined to win just 31 games. Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, signed a $224 million, five-year contract extension to stay and will likely put up good numbers. The Pistons will probably stick with Bickerstaff no matter how the season shakes out after having two coaches — Williams and Dwane Casey — the previous two years.

The good: Youth is on the team's side with the 23-year-old Cunningham, 22-year-old Jaden Ivey and 20-year-old Jalen Duren. The Pistons can potentially play fast, taking advantage of having a young and athletic team.

The not-so-good: Detroit struggled to shoot from the outside, play defense and take care of the basketball and those may be problems again this season.

Malik Beasley, a 27-year-old shooting guard, will have a chance to put up a lot of shots and the team desperately hopes he can make some from the outside after signing a $6 million, one-year contract. Ivey's outside shooting is a key because if the third-year pro can't make teams respect him on the perimeter, they will continue to dare him to shoot.