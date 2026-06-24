Detroit Piston reportedly trade Isaiah Stewart to Memphis Grizzlies for future second-round picks

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly traded center-forward Isaiah Stewart on Wednesday to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The trade was first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, who says Detroit will get three future second-round picks in exchange.

The trade comes during Round 2 of the 2026 NBA draft. On Tuesday, the Pistons traded up from No. 21 to No. 17 to acquire Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie. Detroit only had one pick in the first round and none in the second.

The team has not yet commented on Stewart's trade.

The 25-year-old, who received the nickname "Beef Stew," was drafted 16th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020 before he was traded to the Pistons that year. In the 2025 season, he played in 58 games, averaging about 22.7 minutes per game, shooting about 55% from the field, and averaging five rebounds per game.

During his time with the Pistons, he was known for getting into altercations with opposing players, most recently in February 2026, when he was suspended for seven games following a fight with the Charlotte Hornets.