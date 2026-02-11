Stewart, Duren among four players suspended by NBA after Pistons-Hornets fight

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for seven games in the aftermath of an altercation that erupted during Monday night's game with the Charlotte Hornets.

That was the most severe of the four suspensions announced Wednesday by the NBA.

The Pistons won the game 110-104. The loss ended the Hornets' bid to match a franchise record with 10 straight wins.

During the fourth quarter of the game, technical fouls were assessed and ejections issued for Charlotte's Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges, along with Detroit's Jalen Duren and Stewart.

Stewart has been suspended for seven games. "The length of Stewart's suspension is based in part on his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts," the statement said.

Bridges and Diabate were suspended for four games each.

Duren was suspended for two games, "for initiating the altercation and fighting," the NBA said.

All four suspensions take effect on Wednesday, which means Duren and Stewart are out for Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The ruling will not impact Duren's involvement in the All-Star Game.