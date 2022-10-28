Detroit People Mover will resume charging riders on Oct. 31

(CBS DETROIT) - The day of Halloween, the Detroit People Mover fare will be back in effect after offering free rides through Oct. 30. The 2.9-mile track ceased operations due to the pandemic. The fare is still 75-cents a ride. Plus, seniors 65 and up are still eligible to get free passes to ride the People Mover from November through February.

Also happening on Halloween, the Detroit People Mover's Train of Treats. The Passenger Appreciation event is open to youth, seniors, families, residents and workers alike. There's no registration required, and costumes are encouraged.

From 3-4PM, attendees can expect entertainment and balloons by Mr. Wizard, treats and more at Broadway Station.

From 4-6PM, there will be magic, munchies and a meeting with the People Mover Staff.